The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 2 in the county government complex agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Neel-Schafer, Chris Dills,
•911 director, Brenan Baird, conclusion update
•Hope Hill Inc., Mitchell Hill presentation
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Brenda Escobedo is requesting to rezone her 5.9-acre property from A-2 to R-R to allow her to cut out two acres to sell to a family member to live on. The property is located at 0 Neese Commerce Road on map 0015 parcel 143-A03 in District 1.
•Steven and Candace Bradley are requesting to rezone their 15.94-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to combine .82 acres from adjoining A-2 property for a suitable building site to build a home for his disabled brother. The property has unsuitable soil for septic system. The property is located at 1025 Lem Edwards Road on map 0047 parcel 073 in District 3.
•Jimmy and Judy Bates are requesting to rezone a portion (.69 ac) of their 13.54-acre property from A-2 to R-R to combine with adjoining R-R property to give a courtesy buffer to neighbor. The property is located at 854 Jack Sharp Road on map 0046 parcel 178 in District 5.
•Billy Crouch with Cajun Investments, LLC, is requesting to rezone his 10-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to prohibit intensive farming practices on the property. The property may be used for future home sites for him or his children, or possible investment property. The property is located at 0 Jot Em Down Road/0 Thousand Oaks Drive on map 0008 parcel 017 in District 2.
•Robert and Wendy Toll are requesting to rezone their 39.22-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to prohibit intensive farming practices on the property. The property is located at 750 Davis Farms Road on map 0008 parcel 026 in District 2.
•Robert and Donna Kelley are requesting to rezone their 29.59-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to prohibit intensive farming practices on the property. The property is located at 433 Thousand Oaks Drive on map 0008 parcel 022 in District 2.
•Randy and Cindy Pethel are requesting to rezone their 21.17-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to prohibit intensive farming practices on the property. The property is located at 545 Thousand Oaks Drive on map 0008 parcel 023 in District 2.
•David Robbins is requesting to rezone his 10.53-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to prohibit intensive farming practices on the property. The property is located at 176 Thousand Oaks Drive on map 0008 parcel 020 in District 2.
•Billy Norris is requesting to rezone his three contiguous tracts of land from A-1 to A-2 to prohibit intensive farming practices on the properties. The properties are located at 0 Davis Farms Road on map 21 parcels 134 (10.13 ac), 135 (33.02 ac), and 136 (29.68 ac) in District 2 (Note: There is a fourth contiguous tract located above these and he and his wife, Priscilla Norris, own all four parcels together. However, the fourth tract is listed in Priscilla’s name and a separate rezone application has been submitted for it as well and is for the same purpose.)
•Priscilla B. Norris is requesting to rezone her 20.45-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to prohibit intensive farming practices on the property. The property is located at 470 Dunneden Drive on map 0020 parcel 001 D in District 2. (Note: This is the fourth contiguous parcel of the four owned by Mrs. Norris and her husband, Billy Norris. Mr. Norris has submitted a rezone application for three of the parcels they own together (134, 135 and136). Mrs. Norris had to submit this separate request because the property was in her name only.)
•Amendments to zoning ordinance article XII, section 12.2 building permit required
•Amendments to the subdivision regulations Section 8.4 preparation of preliminary plat and distribution of copies - section 8.4 # 3, section 8.4 3 (b), section 8.4 3(c) and section 8.4 3(d)
•Amendments to subdivision regulations section 9.0 - application for final plat approval
•Amendments to the subdivision regulations section 9.4-distribution of final plat
•Temporary moratorium
•Consider approving a referendum for the sale of liquor by the drink
•Consider approving an ordinance for construction of new private roads
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.