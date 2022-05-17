The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 23 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Christopher Myers, Georgia Rental Assistance Outreach Coordinator; Diane Hester, Department of Community Affairs Mortgage Assistance Director; Aleta Turner, library quarterly report
•Public hearings: consider a moratorium
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider approving a referendum for the sale of liquor by the drink
•Consider approving a camper permit extension for Michael Hajdu
•Consider approving a camper permit extension for Danny Sherman
•Consider appointing Jeff Hendricks to the planning and zoning board
•Consider 2022 budget amendment for the board of elections and registration office
•Consider 2022 budget amendment for the tax commissioner’s office
•Consider 2022 budget amendment for Emergency Medical Services
•Consider 2022 budget amendment for the solid waste-recyclables
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
