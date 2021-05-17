Madison County commissioners will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m., Monday, May 24 in the public meeting room of the county government complex to consider an appeal of the 2021 beer and wine license denial for Dogsboro LLC (Kwik Check).
The BOC will then hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. that day in the same room.
Agenda items for the 6 p.m. meeting include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider 2021/2022 health insurance policy
•Consider awarding sealed bid for county owned parcel #0069 013
•Consider discontinuing large animal burial service
•Consider approving a nuisance abatement ordinance
•Consider approving a proposed EMS pension plan
•Consider approving a resolution establishing the qualification fee for District 3 Commissioner
•Consider approving a 2021 beer and wine license for Colbert Food Mart
•Consider selling 2.68-acre county-owned parcel #0010-049 on Jot Em Down Road through sealed bid process
•Consider appointing Jean Mullis to fill the vacant IDBA position
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
