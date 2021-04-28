The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 3 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Consider a proposed EMS pension plan
•Consider discontinuing large animal burial service
•Discuss adopting a nuisance abatement ordinance
•Consider approving a 2021 beer and wine license for Dogsboro, LLC
•Consider placing T-SPLOST on the November ballot
•Consider sealed bid process, with an agreed upon survey, where the Danielsville Fire Department is located
•Consider sealed bid process, with an agreed upon survey, where the Collins Fire Department is located
•Consider conveying land, with an agreed upon survey, where the Danielsville maintenance shop is located
•Discuss 2021/2022 Health Insurance Policy
•Discuss approving a 2021 beer and wine license for Colbert Food Mart
•Discuss approving a resolution regarding the Jail Construction and Staffing Act
•Discuss approving a city/county agreement for inmate housing
•Discuss approving a resolution establishing the qualification fee for District 3 commissioner
•Discuss selling 2.68-acre county owned parcel # 0010-049 on Jot Em Down Road
•Discuss lawn care maintenance for the Old Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Danielsville
•Discuss Pilot Club donation for renovations to the historic courthouse
•Discuss contracting with Northeast Georgia Regional Commission to facilitate the development of a joint comprehensive plan.
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
