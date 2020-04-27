The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 4.
Agenda items include:
Please go to madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join this online meeting
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Royce Bray is representing Roger and Carol Jordan in their request to rezone three acres of their property from R-R to R-1 and one acre of their property from R-R to B. The request for one acre business zoning is to relocate Mr. Bray’s lock and key business from Athens. The Jordan’s property is located on Garnett Ward Road on Map 31 Parcel 11-01 in District 3.
•Andrew Lane is representing Thomas Lane in his request to rezone a 34.48-acre parcel from A-2 to A-1 to combine a portion with his adjoining property for poultry houses. The property is located on Map 61 Parcel 35 on Collins Dudley Road in District 4.
•Any new zoning amendments.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss potential Home Rule amendment to section 19 of the Charter
•Discuss adopting a resolution to participate in the update of the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan
•Discuss 2020/2021 health insurance policy
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
