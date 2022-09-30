The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in the county government complex.
The group will "potential employment action, disciplinary action, or dismissal of finance director."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in the county government complex.
The group will "potential employment action, disciplinary action, or dismissal of finance director."
The board will then hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Public hearings and actions on zoning matters
•Cody and Kayla Legg are requesting a conditional use for their 73.41-acre property to allow them to operate a meat processing facility on the property. The entire processing procedures will take place inside the facility. All setbacks can be met. The property is located at 1268 Hwy. 72 West in Comer on map 0084, parcel 062 in District 5.
•Mark Jackson, representing Lynne F. Boyd, is requesting to rezone her 15.66-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to combine approximately 2.3 acres from the adjoining A2 property (0103/011D) for added acreage. The property is located at 1082 Osley Mill Road in Comer on map 0104, parcel 038 in District 4.
•Jacky C. Looney is requesting to rezone his two adjoining properties from A-1 to A-2 to combine into one tract for a total of 11.58 acres for tax purposes. The property is located at 664 Mathis Road in Danielsville on map 0037, parcels 095 and 095-01 in District 2.
•Rita Croy and Roxie Turpin (sisters) are requesting to rezone their 7.79 acre property from A1 to RR to allow a second home (accessory cwelling unit) for Rita to live on the property to be closer to her elderly father to help care for him. This will also bring the property into conformity with the zoning regulations. The property is located 585 Loop Rd, Commerce on map 0002 parcel 012 in District 1.
•Consider amending the zoning ordinance section 7.3 Rural Residential to Agricultural Residential Consider amending Section 7.3-R-R (Rural Residential) zoning district in the zoning ordinance. The proposed amendment will delete the R-R (Rural Residential) district in its entirety and will replace it with the A-R (Agricultural Residential) district in Section 7.3.
•Consider approving the 2023 food bank budget
•Consider approving the 2023 law library special revenue fund
•Consider approving the 2023 clerk’s deed special revenue fund
•Consider approving the 2023 sheriff’s office state seizure budget
•Consider approving the 2023 jail commissary commission budget
•Consider approving the 2023 sheriff’s office Christmas donation budget
•Consider approving the 2023 Madison County budget and budget resolution
•Discuss Madico Industrial Park water upgrade
•Consider establishing a study committee
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.