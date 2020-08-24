The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31 in the public meeting room in the county government complex.
The meeting will also be available online via Zoom. Go to madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join via Zoom.
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Susan Goldman, County Extension Agent
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider RFP ads for 911 projects
•Discuss early distribution of SPLOST funds
•Consider approving Road Department’s fueling station for volunteer fire departments
•Consider approving the 2020 millage rate
•Consider a resolution to combine the school board, ID&BA and county millage rates
•Consider down payment for 20 Albany Avenue a 2020 SPLOST facility acquisition and improvement project.
•Consider CARES Act funding resolution
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.