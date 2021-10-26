The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1 at the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Bobby Duncan: this request was by the board of commissioners. The request was to rezone Duncan’s two-acre property with his home from A-1 to R-R. The property is located on Rousey Duncan Drive Royston, on map 88 parcel 71 in District 4.
•Dan Ceserto is requesting to rezone his 9.04 acres parcel from A-2 to R-R. He would like to subdivide the home and four acres with five acres to the rear of the home. Mr. Ceserto is not sure it the five acres will be subdivided in the future. The property is located on Seagraves Mill Road map 15 parcel 11 at 1604 Seagraves Mill Road in District 1.
•Danny Martin is requesting for a 70’ variance from the road. He is also asking for a Variance to build across a property line, and he is asking for a variance because he cannot meet the setback from a property line. The property is located at 3421 Transco Road in District 4.
•Discuss request for proposals for personal business property audit
•Discuss 2022 LMIG road projects
•Discuss 2022 qualifying fees
•Discuss redistricting map
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.