The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving special guests: Aleta Turner — library quarterly report, proclamation for Sammy Joe Baxter
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider rescinding the vote to approve $436,402 allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Community Development Block Grant Mize Road water project
•Consider BOC meeting schedule for 2023
•Consider BOC holidays for 2023
•Discuss appointing a vice chairman for the BOC
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters or litigation
