The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30 in the county government complex.
The meeting is available online via Zoom. Go to Madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join via Zoom.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Public hearings on road abandonment: Andrew Adams Road, Ray O’Kelley Road, a portion of O’Kelley Road
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider approving contract with Mobile Communication America
•Consider promoting Shelley Parham to Recreation Department Director effective Dec. 1, 2020
•Consider increasing per bag fee at transfer station effective Jan. 2, 2021
•Consider approving a special event policy for the Recreation Department
•Consider reappointing Duane Bruno to the planning and zoning commission
•Consider reappointing Lamar Hughston to the planning and zoning commission
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
