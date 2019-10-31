The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters.
•Austin McDaniel is representing his grandfather, Richard Barrett, who is requesting to rezone his 4.93-acre parcel from A-1 to R-R for another home site. The property is located on Map 14 Parcel 17 on Sailors Road in District 1.
•Brandon King is representing Michael Herd, who is requesting to rezone his five-acre parcel from A-2 to A-1 to combine with his adjoining property. The property is located on Map 100 Parcel 4 on Reed Brawner Road in District 4.
•Victor Johnson is representing Minish Girls LLC. The request is to have a 40.44-acre parcel rezoned from A-2 to A-1. The property is located on Map 2 Parcel 11 on Loop Road in District 1.
•Victor Johnson is representing Tom Casto, who is requesting to rezone his 1.68-acre property from A-2 to B. The property is located on Map 46 Parcel 134 on Lem Edwards Road in District 5.
•Victor Johnson is representing Tom Casto, who is requesting to rezone his 3.304-acre property from R-R to B. The property is located on Map 46 Parcel 136A-01 on Lem Edwards Road in District 5.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Discuss filling an upcoming vacant position on the board of tax assessors.
•Discuss resolution for 2020 qualifying fees.
•Discuss pay differentials for road department.
•Discuss pay differentials for recreation department.
•Roads update.
•Urgent matters.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
