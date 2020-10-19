The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26 in the public meeting room of the county government complex.
The meeting is also available via Zoom. Visit madisoncountyga.us for instructions on how to attend online.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider a lease agreement with Poca Volunteer Fire Department
•Consider initiating the process to adopt Wesley Chapel Drive
•Consider initiating the process to adopt Fowler Freeman Lane
•Consider recommended proposal for a new 911 radio system
•Consider authorizing the chairman to execute a quit claim deed for two acres of abandoned property at old Burroughs Smith Road
•Consider initiating the process to abandon Andrew Adams Road
•Consider initiating the process to abandon Ray O’Kelley Road
•Consider initiating the process to abandon a portion of O’Kelley Road
•Consider approving lot purchase and sale agreement for 50 Albany Avenue to be paid out of 2020 SPLOST designated for facilities acquisition and improvement
•Consider approving facility use agreement with PATH Volleyball Association
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
