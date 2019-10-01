The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Janet Ayers is requesting a conditional use permit for a dog kennel on her 6.4-acre parcel on Map 72 Parcel 22-10A and 5.89 acre parcel on Map 72 Parcel 22-11A. Both parcels are zoned A2 and are located on Waggoners Grove Church Road in District 5.
•Ralph Hudgens is r-questing to rezone his 6.131 acre parcel from A-2 to R-R to subdivide into three parcels, allowing an additional home site. The property is located on Map 15 Parcel 166 on Neese Commerce Road in District 1.
•Julia Echols is requesting to rezone her 5.98-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R to subdivide for the two home sites that already exist on her property. The property is located on Map 10 Parcel 144 Blacks Creek Church Road in District 1.
•Zoning amendment to section 3.1, definition, accessory buildings.
•Zoning amendment to section 7.3.1.3, permitted uses, accessory buildings.
•Zoning amendment to section 7.1.1.7, permitted uses, accessory buildings to agricultural structures.
•Zoning amendment to section 7.2.1.5, permitted uses, accessory buildings to agricultural structures.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss accepting the Republican Party’s nominee, Ralph Hudgens, to fill a vacant position on the board of elections.
•Discuss 2020 LMIG projects
•Discuss filling a vacant industrial authority position
•Discuss 2019 budget amendments
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
