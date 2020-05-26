The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet online at 6 p.m., Monday, June 1.
Go to madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join this online meeting
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Royce Bray is representing Roger and Carol Jordan in their request to rezone three acres of their property from R-R to R-1 and one acre of their property from R-R to B. The request for one acre business zoning is to relocate Mr. Bray’s lock and key business from Athens. The Jordan’s property is located on Garnett Ward Road on Map 31 Parcel 11-01 in District 3.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider resolutions for SPLOST bonds
•Discuss a proposal submitted by 9-1-1 Director Brenan Baird to purchase a new radio system and building with SPLOST funds
•Consider public notice resolution regarding lease purchase agreement for property located at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville.
•Discuss 2020/2021 agreement with the public defender’s office
•Discuss filling vacant positions on the Library Board of Trustees
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
