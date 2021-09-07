The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors:
•Addie Mitcham, Atlanta and Chicago Ballet Workshop Acceptance
•Daughters of the American Revolution, proclamation naming September 17-23, 2021 Constitution Week
•Kelsey Tyner, Shelley Parham, Alan Lapczynski, grant opportunities and discuss funding for Madison County Center for Active Living
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters:
•Ruben Borza is requesting to subdivide and rezone, from his 91.65-acre parcel, approximately four acres with 2 homes and 3.5 acres of land only from A1 to RR portion. The property is located on McGee Fitzpatrick Road and Hwy. 98 on Map 11 Parcel 94 in District 1.
•Bobby Duncan is requesting to rezone 3.745 acres and the home from A-1 to R-R portion. The property is located at 569 Rousey Duncan Road on Map 88 Parcel 70A in District 4.
•ABE Consulting is representing Beech Tree Forest. They are requesting to rezone a total of 214.80 acres from A-1 to R-1/A-2 for a major subdivision. The property is located on Old Kincaid Road on Map 57 Parcels 16, 16-01 and 16-02 in District 5.
•Any zoning amendments
•Discuss submitting a request for proposal for the development of a comprehensive plan
•Discuss amending section 184 of the administration ordinance regarding driver qualifications
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
