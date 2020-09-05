The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14 at the county government complex. The meeting will also be online via Zoom. Go to Madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join via Zoom.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss approving a proclamation naming October 5-11, 2020 Mental Awareness Week
•Discuss noise ordinance
•Discuss 2021 LMIG projects
•Discuss amending section 50-34, 50-42 and 50-43 of the personnel policy
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
