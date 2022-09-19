The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 in the county government complex to discuss the 2023 budget.
The commissioners will then hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the same room.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Evergreen Solutions-Stasey Whichel, project manager
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider approving the service delivery strategy plan update
•Consider appointing Heather Hanley to the library board of trustees
•Consider appointing Sara Bird to the library board of trustees
•Discuss amending the zoning ordinance section 7.3 rural residential
•Consider the 2023 budget and budget resolution
•Consider establishing a study committee
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
