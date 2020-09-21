The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 in the public meeting room at the county government complex and online via Zoom.
Go to Madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join via Zoom
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library Branch Manager
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider approving a proclamation naming Oct. 5-11, 2020 Mental Health Awareness Week
•Consider 2021 LMIG projects
•Consider approving updated speed zone ordinance
•Roads Uupdate
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
