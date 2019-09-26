The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report: Proclamation recognizing Mental Health Awareness Week
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider changing Rhonda Wooten’s position to County Clerk/Administrator
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
