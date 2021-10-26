The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at its Oct. 12 meeting:
•Colbert Elementary: additional duties at Camp Raiders director for George Bullock.
•Comer Elementary: Beyond duties for Sherry Armel and Darlene Richardson.
•Danielsville Elementary: After School Program duties for Olivia Hanson.
•Early Learning Center: hired Candice Jennings to replace J. Brannon as a special ed parapro.
•Ila Elementary School: After School Program duties for Autumn Arnold, Sheila Arp and Amy Dobbs.
•Madison County High School: hired Emily Shadrix to replace A. Sarna as an English language arts teacher.
•Other: contract release of Linda Herring as a special ed teacher at Danielsville Elementary, and resignations of Dwayne Lane as a full-time driver, Candace Pressley as a school nutrition worker at Hull-Sanford Elementary and Marissa Wilson as a bookkeeper at Hull-Sanford Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.