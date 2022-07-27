The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at the group’s July meeting:
Colbert
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at the group’s July meeting:
Colbert
•hired Amanda Christopher as a behavior tech
•hired Amanda Hood as a teacher
•hired Ashlee Johnson as a teacher
Comer
•hired Rebecca Premo-Yager to replace D. Richardson as a paraprofessional
Danielsville
•hired Amy Wilder as a paraprofessional
•hired Tristan Phillips as a teacher
Hull-Sanford
•approved Ariana Crane as a long-term sub for B. McCants
•hired Molly Greene to replace T. Wingate
•hired Amy McFall to replace C. Keller
•hired Hannah Stamey as an ESOL paraprofessional
Ila
•approved additional duties with the After-school program for Autumn Arnold, Sheila Arp, Elaina Burkhalter, Tami Daniels, Amy Dobbs, Ashley Fillingham, Kaylee Morris and Amber Thomason
MCHS
•hired Mindy Epps as a paraprofessional, replacing Holly Herring
•hired Charity Green as a paraprofessional, replacing H. Kettle
•hired Susan Leonard to a new teacher’s position
•hired Darlene Richardson as a teacher, replacing Alice Herndon
•hired Kathryn Taylor to replace D. Lampe as a teacher
•hired Tammy Almand to replace T. Taylor as a teacher
•hired Victori Branyon to replace C. Bray as a paraprofessional
•hired Kandace Smith to replace K. Poss as a paraprofessional
•hired Nicole Smith to replace D. Egnoski as a secretary
•hired Michael Sprayberry to replace J. Callicutt as a teacher
School nutrition
•hired Jennifer Eklund to replace M. Sorrow as a school nutrition food tech
Transportation
•hired Stephanie Brown as a bus monitor
•approved additional duties for Rhoda Davenport as a bus monitor
•hired Mindy Epps as a bus driver
•hired Johanna Foucher as a bus monitor — full-time substitute
•hired Jennifer Hood as a bus driver
•hired Vickie King as a bus driver
•approved additional duties for Alan Rodemaker as a trip bus driver
For information
•received the resignation of Katie Barter as a paraprofessional
•received the resignation of Cindy Cooper as an SNP
•received the resignation of Taylor Wingate as a teacher
•approved contracts for the following people: Teresia Seagraves, 49 percent, central office; Lori Dooley, Colbert Elementary; Alex Jordan, MCHS; Marty Tate, 49 percent MCHS; Nacy Johnson, 49 percent, MCMS; Ken Morgan, 49 percent, MCMS; Connie Thomas, MCMS; and Terry Whitworth, MCMS.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.