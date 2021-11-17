The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at its November meeting:
Colbert Elementary
•hire Hannah Bordon as a title I teacher
•hire Ashley Fillingim to replace S. Chitwood as a paraprofessional
•hire Casie Tyson to replace C. Bracewell as a special ed teacher
•Added duties for the Cougar Club were approved for Mary Ellen Baker, Kaitlin Berryman, Jennifer Brannon, Brenda Chandler, Samantha Chitwood, Tracey Evans, Jennifer Gibbons, Lisa Hancock, Tara McGaha, Sarah Reynolds, Angela Ruff and Rose Stovall
•Karen Fitzpatrick was approved for Camp Raiders assistant duties
•Lindsey Houser was approved for after school program duties
Comer Elementary
•Darlene Richardson was hired as a long-term special ed parapro to replace B. Bostick
Early Learning Center
•Rachel Bullock was hired as a part-time special ed parapro to replace C. Jennings
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•Stephanie Nash was hired to replace M. Wilson as a bookkeeper
Ila Elementary
•Those hired to the after school program included Rachel Brooks, Mollie Gaddis, Logan Seagraves and Maggie Smith
•Additional duties to extra clubs were approved for Sheila Arp, Kam Bennett, Tami Daniels, Heather Hanley, Jordan Mallory, Kaylee Morris, Erin Segars, Debra Steed and Tara Wood
•Mary Scarborough was hired to replace D. Meacake with the after school program
Madison County Middle School
•Leave without pay for Jan. 3-28 was approved for teacher Brianna Killough
School Nutrition
•Camille Quatro was hired to replace C. Pressley as a food assistant
Transportation
•Christopher Reeves was hired to replace C. Ford as a full-time bus mechanic
Resignations
Resignations were approved for:
•Jimmy Bird, full-time bus driver
•Ethel Chatham, Madison County Middle School parapro
•Kay Cleghorne, school nutrition
•Allison Evans, Colbert parapro
•Candice Jennings, ELC part-time special ed parapro
•Tiffany Kincaid, full-time school nutrition
•Devin Meacacke, Ila after school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.