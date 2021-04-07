The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Friday:
Central Office
•Eunice Barbaree, hire/replace L. Metts, homeless/migrant program, effective July 1
•George Bullock, hire/replace B. Ayers, secondary curriculum/FTE, effective July 1
Colbert Elementary
•Morgan Archer, added duties, Critically Thinking Cougars, March-May
•Mary Ellen Baker, added duties, Meaningful Conversation, March-May
•Amanda Carter, added duties, Critically Thinking Cougars, March-May
•Bryanna Cool, hire/replace C. Sikes, teacher, effective Aug. 2
•Allison Whitehead, added duties, Meaningful Conservation, March-May
Danielsville Elementary
•Allison Clarke, hire/replace D. Bray, assistant principal, effective July 19, 2021
•Marlena Daniel, hire/replace J. Huff, secretary/FTE coordinator, July 19, 2021
•Olivia Hanson, long-term sub, special ed, March 24 – May 25
•Gina Ward, leave without pay, paraprofessional, March 5, March 18
Early Learning Center
•Joley Dixon, leave without pay, Pre-K teacher, May 7, May 10
•Dale Duncan-Scoggins, leave without pay, Pre-K teacher, March 11
•Cornelia Reagin, leave without pay, special ed paraprofessional, March 12
Ila Elementary School
•Mary Beth Branyan, leave without pay, nurse, intermittent through May 21
•Nicole Heaton, long-term substitute for M. Burleson, special ed parapro
Madison County High School
•Eric Dykes, hire/replace, R. Jones-Walker, science teacher, effective Aug. 2
Madison County Middle School
•Mary Boykin, hire/replace T. Shriner, house counselor, effective July 26
•Brianna Killough, hire/replace, C. Metts, physical education teacher, effective Aug. 2
•Dianna Oxford, leave without pay, teacher, March 16, March 23
•Kayla Poss, leave without pay, paraprofessional, March 24-25, March 30
•Timothy Taylor, hire, English/language arts teacher, effective Aug. 2
Information
•Monica Allen, decline contract, MCHS, counselor
•Kalie Blevins, decline contract, MCHS, agriculture teacher
•Deana Bray, resignation Danielsville, After School director
•Miranda Burleson, resignation, Ila, special ed paraprofessional, effective March 31
•Monica Hart, resignation, MCHS, special ed paraprofessional, effective March 26
•Bobby Howard, decline contract, MCHS, civics/government teacher
•James Barry Maney, resignation, transportation, bus driver, effective March 30
•Toni Moore, resignation, Ila, bookkeeper, effective April 2
•Karly Reynolds, resignation, Ila, special ed paraprofessional, effective March 25
