The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at its May 9 meeting:
Central office
•Shelby Anderson was hired effective July 17 as the special education coordinator, replacing A. Clarke
Colbert Elementary
•Daniel Daley was hired as a teacher to replace E. Hicks
•Colton Searcy was hired to replace A. Mullins as the after-school director
•Jolaine Whitehead was hired to replace M. Cowne as assistant principal
Comer Elementary
•Robert Morris was hired to replace N. Cowart as a teacher
Danielsville Elementary
•Jessica Ledford was hired as a paraprofessional to replace B. Jones
Early Learning Center
•Sarah Martin was hired to fill an open paraprofessional position
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•Russell Cash transferred from Danielsville Elementary School
•Tressa Dodd was hired to replace J. Gunnin as a school counselor
•Jenny Glenn transferred from Madison County Middle School teacher
•Taylor Hill was hired to replace B. Dove as a paraprofessional
•Catherine Praeger was hired to replace N. Webster as a teacher
•Hugh Torbit was hired to replace C. Watkins as a teacher
Madison County High School
•Douglas Brown was hired to replace J. Ware as a teacher
•Susan Carreno was hired to place D. Pettersen as a teacher
•Chessie McGarity was hired to replace A. Aondra as a teacher
•Jeff Williams was hired to an open teaching position.
Madison County Middle School
•Teacher Naomi Cowart transferred from Comer Elementary School
•Danielle Franklin was hired to replace J. Glenn as an academic/behavioral specialist
•Brad Jenkins was hired to replace B. Bird as a teacher
•Melody Kesler was hired as a paraprofessional
•Jostlyn Lord was hired as a teacher, replacing S. Wilburn
School Nutrition
•Vickery Minish was hired as a school nutritionist, replacing M. Chandler
•Tamara Mothershed was hired as a school nutritionist, replacing T. DeBusk
Transportation
•Shannon Everett was hired as a bus driver, replacing J. Rowe
Information
•Sarah Anderson resigned as a mechanic but will remain as a substitute driver
•Michelle Autry resigned as a school nutritionist
•Daniel (DJ) Bennett, resignation/declining contract as a school counselor
•Hayden Black, resignation/declining contract as a teacher
•Christy Chandler, resignation/declining contract as a teacher
•Johnathan Harris, resignation/declining contract as principal
•Kiran Henderson, resignation/declining contract as a full-time bus driver
•Nate Webster, resignation/declining contract as an assistant principal/teacher
