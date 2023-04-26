The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Friday:
•Danielsville Elementary: hired Jessica Ledford to replace B. Jones as a paraprofessional
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Friday:
•Danielsville Elementary: hired Jessica Ledford to replace B. Jones as a paraprofessional
•Hull-Sanford Elementary: hired Beth Cromer to the After-school program
•Madison County High School: hired Matthew Brannon as a teacher
•Madison County Middle School: hired Joseph Bird to replace D. Wood as assistant principal; hired Derek Epps to replace M. Lord as a paraprofessional; hired Alexandria Howard, teacher, replacing E. Larkins
Information
•Brittini Gilland, teacher, contract declined
•Katherine McNutt, school counselor, resignation
•Natalie Steed, paraprofessional, resignation
•Rachel Tankersley, paraprofessional, resignation
•Andrew Taylor, teacher, resignation, declining contract
•Erin Wilburn, teacher, resignation, declining contract
•Shane Wilburn, teacher, resignation, declining contract
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.