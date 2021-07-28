The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at its July 19 meeting:
Colbert Elementary
•hire Allison Evans to replace A. Drake as a parapro
•hire Amanda Smith to a new parapro position
•approve Winfield Smith as a long-term substitute for M. Whitworth
•hire Michelle Vincent to replace P. Tiller as a special ed parapro
Comer Elementary
•hire Bonnie Braswell to replace C. Long as a parapro
•approve SOAR English Learner duties for Sherry Armel
•approve SOAR English Learner duties for Amy Ediger
•approve SOAR English Learner duties for Ruthie Holloman
•approve SOAR Literacy duties for Patricia Carey
•approve SOAR Literacy duties for Angela Gantt
•approve Alie Trump as a long-term substitute teacher for I. Dean
•hire Morgan Williams to a new position as a parapro
Danielsville Elementary
•hire Madisen Carey to replace M. Daniel as a parapro
•hire Carley Crowe to a new parapro position
•hire Olivia Hanson to replace J. Allen as a parapro
•hire Emma Ollis to a new position as an after school worker
•added after school duties for Anja Cleveland, Marlena Daniel, Jennifer Martinez and Brook Reidling
Early Learning Center
•hire Jennier Brannon to replace A. Arnold as a part-time special ed parapro
•hire Autumn Willis to a new teacher’s position
Hull-Sanford
•hire Brittany Hinson to a new teacher’s position
•hire Amber Lapczynski to replace S. Marable as a teacher
Ila Elementary
•approve afterschool duties for Kam Bennett and Kayla Garrison Wilke
•hire MaryBeth Branyan as a school nurse
•hire Madison Hernandez to a new special ed parapro position
•hire (internal-realloted position) Cindi Wehunt from nutrition to special ed parapro
Madison County Middle School
•hire Natasha Hall to replace N. Ladd as a parapro
•hire Ken Morgan to replace N. Ladd as a part-time physical education teacher
School nutrition
•hire Robin Smith to replace M. Patrick in a school nutrition position
•approved the transfer of Stacie Konkle to replace S. Hibbit from the high school to Ila
•hire Candace Pressley to replace C. Wehunt from a sub to full-time at Hull-Sanford
Technology
•move Nathan Bond from a Level 1 to a Level 2 Comer Tech Specialist 2
•hire Remington Gurley to a MCHS work-based technology apprentice
•move Greg Magrum from a Level 1 to a Level 2 Hull Sanford Tech Specialist 2
Transportation
•hire Pamela Ethridge to replace L. Wages as a full-time special ed monitor
•Sonda Fountain replaces G. Bridges as a full-time special ed driver
•Debra Martin was hired to replace K. Hilgeman as a full-time special ed bus monitor
•hired Melissa Segars as full-time driver
Information
•Jennifer Allen resigned as a parapro at Danielsville Elementary
•Patricia Chandler will replace C. Martin as a special ed bus driver
•Chanda Cowart resigned as a clerical worker at the high school
•Amber Drake resigned as a paraprofessional at Colbert Elementary
•Klinton Gayton has added duties as a part-time trip driver
•Amanda Harris resigned as a full-time bus driver
•Carolyn Martin resigned as a special ed bus driver
•Chris McCoy resigned as a teacher at Hull-Sanford Elementary
•Lisa Osburn will go from a full-time bus driver to a full-time substitute driver
•Brittany Payne resigned as a full-time bus driver and will work as a call-in substitute/trip driver only
•Toby Payne resigned as a full-time bus driver and will work as a call-in substitute/trip driver only
•Terry Booth resigned as a trip driver
•Vinton Green resigned as a trip driver
•Rita Whitehead resigned as a full-time special ed bus driver
•Sunnie Windham resigned from a technology position with Danielsville
49-PERCENT EMPLOYEES
•The following people were hired on at 49 percent employment: Teresia Seagraves, central office; Kathy Wynn, Comer Elementary; Lori Dooley, Colbert Elementary; Marty Tate, Madison County High School; and Elaine Johnson, Madison County Middle School
