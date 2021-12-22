The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel recommendations from Superintendent Michael Williams at the group’s December meeting:
•Colbert Elementary: added duties, Cougar Club for Tara Coker, Stephanie Darley and Allison Whitehead.
•Comer Elementary: added duties, BEYOND for Kimberly Griffiths, Christel Hall, Elizabeth Holloman, Tiffany Stuchell and Morgan Williams; Susie Andrews was approved as a long-term substitute for E. Fields (April 18 to May 19) and Lisa Charles was approved as a long-term sub for L. Pou (Jan. 31 to May 2).
•Danielsville Elementary: additional duties, ENCORE for Sarah Chancey, Lori Faulkner, Amber Hill, Clint Hill, Elvira Lampe, Kelly Lasseter, Wendy Myers and Kim Tucker; Destin Croya was hired as a paraprofessional; Bailey Earl was hired to replace A. Shubert as a paraprofessional; Sydney Makenna McElroy was hired as a teacher to replace L. Herring.
•Early Learning Center: Amy Hill was hired as a nurse, replacing A. Coile.
•Hull-Sanford Elementary: added duties, Paw Pack Program for Sarah Butler, Samantha Cornell, Staci Flanagan, Jennifer Foster, Amanda Frary, Rebecca Klimek, Corie Young and Teresa Appling, who was also hired as a Camp Raiders instructor; Kathy Wheeler was moved from a part-time to a full-time teacher from January to March.
•Ila Elementary: Eliana Burkhalter was hired as a paraprofessional. Susan Hanley moved from a part-time to full-time paraprofessional. Additional after school program duties were approved for Amber Thomason.
•School nutrition: Megan Sorrow moved from Colbert Elementary to the middle school.
•Transportation: Misty Huntsinger was hired to replace C. George as a full-time bus driver.
•Information: Trudy Wood was released from her contract as a business teacher; resignations were received from Shaqueta Allen, full-time driver; Cheryl George, full-time driver (remaining a substitute); Rika Rowland, human resources director; and Rick Womack, MCMS technology.
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters last week, the BOE heard that the metal structure for the new school system transportation department building is expected to be delivered Dec. 28.
Williams noted that the school website has been redesigned to a more user-friendly format at www.madison.k12.ga.us.
School sales tax collections were $262,244 in November, down slightly from October.
