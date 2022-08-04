Madison County school bus

Recession fears were voiced. There was talk about the financial pain of senior citizens and the disabled on fixed incomes during inflation and tax increases.

A crowd showed up for the third time in a week before county school board members Tuesday, again urging the group to roll back the school tax rate to offset huge increases in property values, which could send tax bills soaring for many in the fall without a rollback.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.