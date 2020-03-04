The Madison County High School/Broad River College and Career Academy Culinary Arts Center was packed Feb. 27 as the Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner.
New Chamber director Anna Strickland praised the people who work to better the Chamber and Madison County.
“At the Chamber, we firmly believe that our business community is stronger when there is local partnership and collaboration,” said Strickland following the event. “We pride ourselves in going above and beyond to serve our members exceptionally and to foster a climate for community prosperity. We are successful when our members are successful.”
Dinner participants enjoyed a meal prepared by Lynn Booth and the Madison County High School/ Broad River College and Career Academy Culinary Arts Team. Entertainment was provided by Laura Smith and the Madison County High School Chorus.
Colonel Steve Pitt, Commandant of Georgia Military College’s Corps of Cadets, was the featured speaker, focusing on the topic of leadership. He said integrity is the core element of leading. He urged Chamber members to be involved in their community and to do so with integrity.
Hometown Interiors of Ila was recognized as Madison County’s “Business of the Year.”
“Even though this business recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, Hometown Interiors has made an incredible impact in a very short time on both the business community and downtown Ila in general,” said Strickland. “We are #MCProud of members like Hometown Interiors who are going above and beyond to make a positive impact in our community.”
Jake Willcox of Willcox Auctions led a live auction and reverse raffle to close the event.
