The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:25 pm
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Bobbie Rooker, food bank director; Kristie Cross, district attorney’s office; Lamar Dalton, tax commissioner
•Chairman’s Report
•Statements and Remarks from Citizens on Agenda Items
•Joint Comprehensive Plan-Consider Resolution for the Transmittal of the draft Joint Comprehensive Plan
•Public Hearing for the Arpeggio Noise Ordinance
•Consider increasing registration fees for the Recreation Department
•Roads Update
•Statements and Remarks from Citizens
•Statements and Remarks from Commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and or potential litigation
