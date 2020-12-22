Madison County continues to have a high case rate for COVID-19.
There have been 259 new cases over the past two weeks, with the total Madison County case rate since the pandemic began at 1,417 as of Dec. 22, with a rate of 858 cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest rates in the state.
There have been 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Madison County and 88 hospitalizations. Statewide, there have been 518,902 COVID-19 cases, with 9,503 deaths.
There were 27 Madison County students and 15 school employees positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 16, along with 484 students and 29 employees under quarantine for exposure to the virus. The Madison County School System updates COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday at www.madison.k12.ga.us
