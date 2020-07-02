A total of 103 coronavirus cases have been reported in Madison County, according to the Thursday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state lists four deaths and 15 hospitalizations for Madison County.
As of Thursday, Georgia has had 87,709 coronavirus cases, with 2,849 deaths, 11,500 hospitalizations and 2,389 ICU admissions.
The DPH posts statistics every day at 3 p.m. at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.