Madison County now has now had over 300 total COVID-19 cases.
According to the July 30 Georgia Department of Public Health daily report, Madison County has 304 total cases, up from 294 reported July 29. The total includes four deaths and 34 hospitalizations. The number of Madison County residents hospitalized increased by 13 over the past 10 days, from 21 reported by the DPH on July 20, to 34 reported July 30. Madison County has seen 146 new cases since July 10.
Statewide, the DPH reports 182,286 cases, 3,671 deaths, 18,303 hospitalizations and 3,354 ICU admissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.