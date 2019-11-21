The Madison County Democrats will have their monthly meeting at the Madison County Senior Center Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m.
In addition to regular agenda items, the group will welcome Mayor Paul Walton of Hull for a meet-and-greet opportunity. Everyone is welcome to attend. The senior center is located next door to the Madison County Public Library on Hwy. 98. For more information, visit the Madison County Democrats’ website:
