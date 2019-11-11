A Madison County deputy faces a murder charge following a domestic incident in Clarke County Nov. 10.
Winford “Trey” Adams III, 32, was charged with murder after a 26-year-old male was found shot multiple times at the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road. Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, 26, Athens, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has not released what weapon was used in the incident.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, “Adams turned himself in without incident to one of our Madison County lieutenants who arrived on scene to assist ACCPD officers. Upon conclusion of the investigation, Adams was transported to the Clarke County Jail and charged with murder.”
Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore said Monday morning that Adams had worked a shift Sunday.
“No one had any idea that he would do something like this or that anything was wrong,” he said. "...Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family."
Moore said Adams was employed at the sheriff’s office for approximately one-and-a-half years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.