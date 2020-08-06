The Madison County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) office has been shut down for months, and the department is now being housed temporarily at the Elbert County DFCS. The lobby is not open to the public due to COVID-19.
The lease agreement for the long-time Madison County office in Danielsville was not renewed by the state this year.
DFCS officials say they don’t anticipate adjustments to court schedules or calendars.
DFCS clients are encouraged to access online options:
•Apply for food stamp and Medicaid and TANF benefits: Visit: gateway.ga.gov (verification documents and case status info for all benefits; food stamps, Medicaid and TANF account updates are also housed on this site.)
•Download an application: Visit: https://dfcs.georgia.gov/services
•Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT): Visit: https://www.connectebt.com/gaebtclient Call: 888-421-3281 for updates
Those without Internet access can contact the DFCS Customer Contact Center at 877-423-4746 for telephonic assistance.
•Applications and verification for SNAP, Medicaid, TANF and Childcare should be completed online or can be mailed to: Madison/Elbert Counties DFCS, 45 Forrest Ave., Elberton GA, 30635
•County phone and fax numbers will remain the same. Contact us at: 706-795-2128.
•Those without Internet access can contact the DFCS Customer Contact Center at 877-423-4746.
•To report instances of child abuse or neglect, call the DFCS CPS Intake Communication Center at 1-855-GA-CHILD (1-855-422-4453). Those wishing to speak with Madison County Staff may call 706-795-2128 and leave a detailed message, which will be returned within 24 hours.
