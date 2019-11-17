The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Colbert Train Depot located at 23 S 4thStreet in Colbert.
“Please note that this is a different location from our usual meeting,” organizers said.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The topic this month will be “Why We are on the Trump Train and the Train Robbers Who Keep Trying to Rob our Train!” The speaker will be Ron Johnson, Jackson County GOP committee member, GOP state committee member and radio host of “Issues” program on WJJC 95.1 in Commerce, Thursday mornings from 7:05-9 a.m.
“If you’re on the Trump Train or would like to be, we invite you to come join us for a fun night with fellow Republicans,” organizers said.
