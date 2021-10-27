Madison County’s graduation rate was at an all-time high this past school year at 95.3 percent.
That rate has nearly doubled since 2003, when the rate dropped to 49.3 percent. The rate has steadily climbed since then, from 62.6 percent in 2008, to 82.1 percent in 2014, to 90.9 percent in 2016 and up to 95.3 percent in 2021.
Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams showed a chart of past 20 years of county graduation rates at the Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly membership luncheon Friday that focused on the state of education and workforce development. Williams noted that the improvement has been a team effort, and he expressed gratitude to those within the system and in the community who have helped make that happen.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s high-school graduation rate did not change significantly from 2020 to 2021 – the 2021 rate is 83.7 percent, compared to 83.8 percent in 2020.
The state rate has also gone up in recent years, increasing by 14 percentage points since 2012.
A total of 102 Georgia school districts and 223 schools recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent. Thirty-seven districts and 98 schools recorded rates at or above 95 percent.
“Given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to see Georgia’s graduation rate holding steady,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Combined with the class of 2021’s increases in ACT and SAT scores, this is an encouraging indicator about the work being done in public schools. Teachers and students have continued to succeed in the face of challenging circumstances. Of course, there is still work to do – we will continue our efforts to ensure every student sees the relevance of their high-school education and receives a diploma that directly prepares them for their future.”
