At the new home

Hae Moo Oo (far right) and her family are pictured on the Habitat construction site last November. Pictured (L-R) are Htoo Ei, Bu May, Shaw Oo and Hae Moo Oo.

For the last year, most Saturday mornings were a whirlwind for Hae Moo Oo.

The 21-year-old Comer resident would work an all-nighter at the Pilgrim’s plant in Athens and punch out as the sun was coming up. Then she drove to the construction site to start her second job of the morning: Building her family’s new home.

