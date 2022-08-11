For the last year, most Saturday mornings were a whirlwind for Hae Moo Oo.
The 21-year-old Comer resident would work an all-nighter at the Pilgrim’s plant in Athens and punch out as the sun was coming up. Then she drove to the construction site to start her second job of the morning: Building her family’s new home.
Hae dug trenches and hauled dirt, caulked the trim and mudded the drywall. With her mom and two teenage siblings, she hammered down decking for the front porch and painted on the stain.
The busy Saturdays paid off. In June, Hae and her family moved into the gray house on Comer’s Railroad Avenue, built in partnership with Madison County Habitat for Humanity.
After almost a decade of renting, they are enjoying the freedoms of home ownership. Hae’s mom, Shaw Oo, planted a garden in the backyard, where she grows long beans and chili peppers. There was no landlord to ask when Hae’s sister put an inspirational decal on the wall (“Spread your wings and fly”).
“It’s our own house,” Hae said as she held a new kitten. ”We can be as loud as we like.”
The three-bedroom house also marks a milestone for Madison County’s chapter of Habitat: It is the tenth home the nonprofit has completed since it formed in 1998.
“We were thrilled to hand over the keys to Shaw Oo and her kids,” said Ruthie Holloman, board president of the local Habitat affiliate. “We would like to build our next 10 homes even faster, and help more families have that experience.”
Habitat will begin accepting applications for its next partner family in the coming months. The group has already selected the lot for the eleventh — right beside the tenth one.
That will be welcome news for hapless house-hunters hoping to find an affordable home in Madison County. The local housing stock has virtually evaporated in the last five years and sale prices have soared, according to a report from Charles L. Upchurch III, an Athens-based real estate agent.
In 2017, the average sale price for a home in Madison County was $168,702. In 2021, the average price shot to $276,834.
Families who partner with Habitat can expect to pay significantly less. The nonprofit sells its homes at-cost and also functions as the lender, providing buyers with no-interest mortgages. Partner families typically end up paying about half the appraisal value of a Habitat home, Holloman said.
In return, the families must volunteer 500 hours on the construction site, as Hae and her family did.
As it happens, this was not the first time that mom Shaw Oo built her own home. Before settling in Comer in 2012, she and her children spent a decade living in a refugee camp in Thailand, having escaped persecution in their native Myanmar. In Thailand, Shaw Oo recalled building their home from bamboo and wood gathered from the forest. They made the roof with leaves.
“The building supplies were free,” said Shaw Oo with a laugh.
She hopes this new home will stay in the family for generations.
“It’s her happy place,” said Hae. “This could be her grandchildren’s future home.”
Madison County Habitat for Humanity will have a dedication ceremony for the family’s new home on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Want to learn more? Visit mcghfh.org or find them on Facebook.
