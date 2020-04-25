Madison County has now had 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, according to the 7 p.m., Saturday, April 25 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Statewide, there have been 23,216 cases, 907 deaths, 4,353 people hospitalized and 119,014 tests conducted.
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
