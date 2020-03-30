Madison County has its first confirmed COVID-19 death, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions.
The Georgia Department of Public Health released its 7 p.m. Monday report, showing no new county cases, with three still listed for Madison County. But the report shows one fatality. The report does not identify the decedent.
The latest GPH update includes 3,028 cases statewide, with 100 deaths and 771 people hospitalized.
Clarke County has 47 cases and five deaths. Oconee County has 11 cases. Barrow County has nine with two deaths. Franklin County has four, while Jackson County and Hart County have two and Banks County has one.
There have been 13,457 tests conducted in Georgia.
The reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. each day at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
