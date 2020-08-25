Madison County has now had over 500 cases of COVID-19 since March.
The Aug. 25 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) showed 503 total cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, including seven deaths and 49 hospitalizations. That’s up from a total of 274 on July 25, when the DPH reported four deaths and 31 total hospitalizations in Madison County.
Statewide, there have been 258,354 total COVID-19 cases, with 5,262 deaths, 23,717 hospital admissions and 4,322 people admitted into ICU.
Madison County schools started back on Aug. 14, and the school system is releasing a weekly COVID-19 report to let the public know how many positive cases and quarantines there are among students and staff. That report is released on Wednesdays.
On Aug. 19, the schools reported one COVID-positive student and no positive staff members, with 44 quarantined students and eight quarantined staff members.
