Madison County has its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the 7 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There is one reported fatality, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions. No identification is given for the deceased.
There are now 5,444 confirmed cases in Georgia, with 176 deaths and 1,129 people hospitalized. There have been 22,957 coronavirus tests conducted statewide. Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 747 and 23 deaths, while Dougherty County (Albany) has 521 cases and 30 deaths.
Nearby counties are as follows: Clarke, 55 cases, seven deaths; Barrow, 20 and two deaths; Oconee, 19; Jackson, 11; Franklin, five; Stephens, five; Banks, three; Hart, three; Oglethorpe, one, which was a fatality, an 83-year-old man.
Reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. daily https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.