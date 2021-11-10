Madison County had twice the housing market activity in October of this year compared to the same month last year, according to statistics from the Georgia Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
The sales volume for October 2021 compared to the same month last year was up 109 percent, from $3.4 million to $7.2 million, with 29 units sold last month, compared to 13 last October.
However, the sales volume was down slightly in October compared to the previous month, with $7.3 million in sales in September.
The median sales price in Madison County in October was $228,100, up from $206,000 compared to the same month last year, but down from $239,900 in September.
