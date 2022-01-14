The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26 at its office at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
For a virtual meeting link, email lnash@madisonco.us.
Agenda items include:
•Approve minutes
•Review financials
•Water department report
•Billing period report – December 2021
•Purchased and produced water reports – 2021 annual
•Water requests – Pope Miller Road located between Hwy. 72 and Charlie Bolton Road; Thomas Road near Alewine’s Hwy. 29; Bond Road off Hwy. 98, Garnett Ward Road
•Sewer requests – Michelle Mason (Biscuit Express/8729 Highway 29 South, Winghouse Grill/8727 Hwy. 29 South and Arthur and Arthur Vintage Marketplace/8721 Hwy. 29 South
•Chairman’s reports: a) board seat resumes; b) auditors
•Executive director’s report
•Around the director’s table
•Personnel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.