Duane Bruno, of Madison County, has made it his mission since his retirement a few years ago to volunteer with service organizations aimed at helping fellow veterans.
Bruno says that’s what he considers his duty these days.
Bruno served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Guam at the Naval communications main hub, a major asset to the Navy and the Marine Corps during the war.
His primary job was to make sure the Seventh Fleet stationed in the South China Sea was in constant communication with the commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet, stationed in Hawaii.
“I am no war hero,” Bruno, 70, says of that service today. “I was just a sailor, doing my duty.”
That may be, but Thursday, June 10, Bruno was honored for doing that service, not only during the war but for the help and support he’s provided to who he calls “the brotherhood” since those days, when he was presented with a handmade Quilt of Valor.
The ceremony was held by the Athens/Oconee Quilts of Valor Foundation in Oconee County.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream, literally, according to the Foundation’s website. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq and one night she had a dream she described “as vivid as real life.”
“I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over,” Roberts recounted. “The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.”
Roberts said the model appeared simple: have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt; one person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. It was a Quilt of Valor, a QOV.
"Firstly, I would like to thank Anne Flippen and Phyliss Rother and her merry band of patriotic women who create these extraordinary quilts for us veterans,” Bruno said in his opening remarks Thursday. “Your nimble and gifted fingers create not only one of a kind works of art, but a tangible expression for a generation of Americans who never experienced the welcoming arms sewn into each stitch of these magnificent quilts. From the heart I thank you.”
Bruno said he invited some of his closest “brothers in arms,” fellow veterans he has become very close with since moving to Georgia in the nineties and a few other friends. His youngest sister, Teresa DeMarco, also came to be with him for the memorable moment.
“It’s something I will never forget,” Bruno said.
War service
Bruno was only 19 years old when he left his home in Long Island, NY to begin his service in 1968.
His first duty after training was as a communications officer on Guam was a critical one and Bruno says he doesn’t know if he could handle such a responsibility today.
He worked his shifts right next to the Navy’s B-52 bombers and sometimes the noise was deafening as the planes deployed and returned. That was his duty station until he got his wish to be stationed on a ship, the USS Coronado, which was part of the amphibious Navy. Always on maneuvers, he was assigned to fly on a helicopter and set up a communications station in the field ahead of the exercise or mission.
“I still remember walking down that gangplank for the last time — I’d just turned 22,” Bruno said. The Navy had offered him for him to stay, but Bruno said he wanted to get on with his life.
He soon found that the world he left four years before was not the one to which he returned. “Everything had changed,” he said. “My friends who had not served were not the same, they didn’t see things the same way…it was the 60s and early 70s, a tumultuous time in America all the way around.”
He felt displaced in his home on Long Island, where he grew up as a member of a large Italian American family of six children. Once a rural farming area, the area was rapidly becoming urban. So he moved to the mountains in upstate New York. Bruno never married himself, but is a proud uncle to numerous nieces and nephew and great nieces and nephews.
“I just kept hearing ‘Georgia, Georgia’ over the years, and I kept it in the back of my mind,” he recalled.
He finally made the trip to the state when he had the chance to run in a marathon in Atlanta in 1993.
That did it, Bruno remembers. He went home and soon packed his belongings, eventually moving into a small apartment in Athens. He started two businesses and lived and worked there for many years until he set his sights on moving out of the urban area out to the country – specifically Madison County.
“I ended up getting my wish, my property is just few feet from the Clarke/Madison County line,” he said, laughing.
He retired at 62 and since then he’s dedicated his life to volunteer services for his fellow veterans. He started by being a crew chief for Purple Heart Homes, which was started by two Iraqi soldiers and it helps retrofit homes with handicap capabilities for injured vets.
He’s also served as an adjunct with Marine Corps League, a Sgt. At Arms with the American Legion, the National Treasurer for the Battle of the Bulge Society (Dec. 1944 battle in WWII in Belgium) and a mentor at the Veterans Treatment Court, among other things.
He’s also helped out in the local school system by servicing a mentor to students at the middle school.
“I’ll probably being doing that again,” Bruno said. “I enjoy working with young people too.”
And one thing’s for sure, Georgia is the place he will continue to call home.
“Since my feet landed in Georgia, I have been in love with this place,” he said. “I’ll be buried here.”
