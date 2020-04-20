Madison County now has 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death.
There are 18,947 cases, 733 deaths and 3,550 people hospitalized and 84,328 tests conducted in Georgia, according to the noon, Monday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
