Madison County now has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.
Deaths across the state approach 800 as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 799 fatalities from COVID-19 in its noon, Tuesday report. The DPH reports 19,881 cases statewide, 3,779 people hospitalized and 88,140 tests conducted.
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.