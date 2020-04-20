Madison County has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.
The 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 21 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that the state now has 20,166 cases, 818 deaths and 3,885 people requiring hospitalization, with 88,140 tests conducted.
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
