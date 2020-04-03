Madison County now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Health, 7 p.m. Friday report showed an increase of two in the county’s total since noon. A 71-year-old Madison County man with pre-existing conditions died earlier this week.
There are now 5,967 confirmed cases in Georgia, with 198 deaths and 1,222 people hospitalized. There have been 25,265 coronavirus tests conducted statewide.
Nearby counties are as follows: Clarke, 59 cases, eight deaths; Barrow, 22 and two deaths; Oconee, 21; Jackson, 13; Franklin, five; Stephens, five; Banks, three; Hart, three; Elbert, one; and Oglethorpe, one, which was a fatality, an 83-year-old man. Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 910 and 26 deaths, while Dougherty County (Albany) has 607 cases and 30 deaths.
Reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. daily at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.